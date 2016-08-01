Buckwheat Pasta Triangles with Lardo and Greens
John Kernick
Active Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Giampaolo Venica
September 2016

This hand-rolled pasta, made with a mix of buckwheat and all-purpose flours, is called blecs in Friuli. The name refers to the unconventional triangular shape, though the pasta can also be square Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

PASTA DOUGH

  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons buckwheat flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

TOPPING

  • 4 ounces lardo or guanciale, finely chopped (2/3 cup)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 large egg
  • 8 ounces curly spinach, stemmed and coarsely chopped (4 cups)
  • 4 ounces baby arugula (8 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for garnish
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pasta dough

In a medium bowl, whisk the 2 flours with the salt. Mound the flour mixture on a work surface and make a well in the center. Add the eggs and olive oil to the well and beat with a fork; gradually incorporate the flour, starting with the inner rim and maintaining the side of the well as long as possible. Once a soft dough forms, knead until elastic and smooth but still a little tacky, about 5 minutes. Wrap the pasta dough in plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2    

Divide the dough in half. On a floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out 1 piece of dough 1/16 inch thick. With a sharp knife, cut the dough into 2-inch-thick strips, then cut each strip into 2- to 3-inch triangles. Transfer to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and top with another sheet of parchment. Repeat with the second piece of dough.

Step 3    Make the topping

In a large skillet, cook the lardo over moderately low heat, stirring, until starting to crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the egg and cook, stirring, just until scrambled. Add the spinach and arugula and toss just until wilted, about 2 minutes. Season the topping with salt and pepper and set aside half in a bowl.

Step 4    

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook half of the pasta until al dente, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, add the triangles to the topping in the skillet with a little water clinging to the pasta. Add 1/4 cup of the cheese. Cook over moderate heat, tossing, until well blended, 2 minutes. Transfer to a large serving bowl. Repeat with the remaining pasta, boiling it, then finishing it with the remaining topping and 1/4 cup of cheese. Garnish the dish with cheese, drizzle with oil and serve.

Make Ahead

The pasta triangles can be refrigerated overnight, layered between sheets of parchment.

Suggested Pairing

Fragrant, minerally Pinot Grigio or a rich rendition of Sauvignon Blanc.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up