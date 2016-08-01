Buckwheat Pasta Triangles with Lardo and Greens

This hand-rolled pasta, made with a mix of buckwheat and all-purpose flours, is called blecs in Friuli. The name refers to the unconventional triangular shape, though the pasta can also be square Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the 2 flours with the salt. Mound the flour mixture on a work surface and make a well in the center. Add the eggs and olive oil to the well and beat with a fork; gradually incorporate the flour, starting with the inner rim and maintaining the side of the well as long as possible. Once a soft dough forms, knead until elastic and smooth but still a little tacky, about 5 minutes. Wrap the pasta dough in plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Divide the dough in half. On a floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out 1 piece of dough 1/16 inch thick. With a sharp knife, cut the dough into 2-inch-thick strips, then cut each strip into 2- to 3-inch triangles. Transfer to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and top with another sheet of parchment. Repeat with the second piece of dough.
In a large skillet, cook the lardo over moderately low heat, stirring, until starting to crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute. Add the egg and cook, stirring, just until scrambled. Add the spinach and arugula and toss just until wilted, about 2 minutes. Season the topping with salt and pepper and set aside half in a bowl.
In a pot of salted boiling water, cook half of the pasta until al dente, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, add the triangles to the topping in the skillet with a little water clinging to the pasta. Add 1/4 cup of the cheese. Cook over moderate heat, tossing, until well blended, 2 minutes. Transfer to a large serving bowl. Repeat with the remaining pasta, boiling it, then finishing it with the remaining topping and 1/4 cup of cheese. Garnish the dish with cheese, drizzle with oil and serve.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: leavelin
Review Body: Great recipe and seems to looks way better than most gluten-free pastas out there! will try to make this tomorrow.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-27
Author Name: Mary jo Neitz
Review Body: Dough is very easy to handle. It has a nice feel. The seasoning is lovely with fresh greens. perfect for this time of year in my garden! Lovely flavors.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-30
Author Name: Cheshire_Kitty
Review Body: YAY a way to hand roll pasta without feeding it into machines several times.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-22
Author Name: 14Galaxygirl
Review Body: I love your vegan recipe and this is the kind I won't miss eating if I ever become one. Looks really delicious.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-09-13
Author Name: Shahde_Cooper
Review Body: Wow Nice! Next time I buy buckwheat I'll try this recipe.. Look so delicious!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-03
Author Name: VitaminMePlease
Review Body: Great recipe! This serves as a fantastic vegan meal. Looks lovely and delish!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-26
Author Name: Lisa Cather
Review Body: It was amazing
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-24