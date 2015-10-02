Buckwheat Crust Pizza with Roasted Vegetables

How to Make It

Step 1 Roast the vegetables Preheat oven to 400°. Cut the very top of the garlic head off to expose the insides. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and wrap in foil or parchment paper.

Step 2 Mix olive oil and chile powder to taste. Place eggplant slices and pepper chunks into a large baking dish and brush with the chile oil.

Step 3 Place both the garlic and vegetables into the oven, roast for about 20 minutes or until soft. Set aside.

Step 4 Make the crust Preheat oven to 450°. Rinse the buckwheat groats very well; they become very slimy during soaking. Combine groats, water, olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic and other spices/herbs, if using, in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Step 5 Place two 8-9-inch cake pans into the hot oven for 5 minutes. Remove them from the oven and add 1 to 2 tablespoons of olive oil to each (use cooking spray if your cake pans stick). Place back into the oven for 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 6 Working quickly, pour the batter into the pans, spreading evenly. Bake for 15 minutes, then flip the crusts and bake for 10 more minutes. Remove from the oven and reduce temperature to 400°.

Step 7 Assemble the Pizzas Place crusts onto a parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Smear most of the roasted garlic over the crust.

Step 8 Slice the bell pepper chunks into smaller pieces if you wish. Arrange the eggplant and pepper slices on the crusts snuggly, to cover most of the surface.