Buckwheat Crêpes with Wilted Arugula and Cheddar

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the buckwheat flour with the eggs and half of the milk until lump-free. Add the remaining milk and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate the batter for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, heat the 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add the garlic and cook over moderately high heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the arugula and sauté until wilted, about 2 minutes. Season with salt.

Step 3 Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and lightly brush with olive oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter to the skillet and swirl to coat the pan. Cook over moderate heat until the edges begin to pull away from the pan, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute longer.