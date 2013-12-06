Buckwheat Crêpes with Wilted Arugula and Cheddar
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 crêpes
Phoebe Lapine
October 2013

These buckwheat crêpes are stuffed right in the skillet so the heat of the stove melts the cheese. Slideshow: Gluten-Free Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup buckwheat flour
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/3 cups milk
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1 large garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 5 ounces arugula
  • Sea salt
  • 2 cups coarsely grated cheddar cheese (about 8 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the buckwheat flour with the eggs and half of the milk until lump-free. Add the remaining milk and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate the batter for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, heat the 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add the garlic and cook over moderately high heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the arugula and sauté until wilted, about 2 minutes. Season with salt.

Step 3    

Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and lightly brush with olive oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter to the skillet and swirl to coat the pan. Cook over moderate heat until the edges begin to pull away from the pan, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute longer.

Step 4    

Sprinkle 1/4 cup of cheese over the crêpe followed by 2 tablespoons of arugula. Fold the crêpe in half. Slide the crêpe onto a serving platter. Repeat with the remaining batter and filling and serve.

