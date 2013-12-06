Buckwheat Crêpes with Tomato Compote and Ricotta

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the buckwheat flour with the eggs and half of the milk until lump-free. Add the remaining milk and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate the batter for 20 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they just begin to release their juices, about 4 minutes. Add the thyme and cook 2 minutes longer. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Season the compote with salt and stir in the vinegar.

Step 3 Line a plate with wax paper. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and lightly brush with olive oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter to the skillet and swirl to coat the pan. Cook over moderate heat until the edges begin to pull away from the pan, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Transfer the crêpe to the prepared plate. Repeat with the remaining batter, brushing the pan with oil as needed.