Buckwheat Crêpes with Tomato Compote and Ricotta
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 crêpes
Phoebe Lapine
June 2009

Stuffed with ricotta and served with a tomato compote alongside, these crêpes are a great gluten-free brunch dish. Slideshow: Gluten-Free Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup buckwheat flour
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/3 cups milk
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 pint mixed cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • Sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 pound ricotta

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the buckwheat flour with the eggs and half of the milk until lump-free. Add the remaining milk and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate the batter for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they just begin to release their juices, about 4 minutes. Add the thyme and cook 2 minutes longer. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Season the compote with salt and stir in the vinegar.

Step 3    

Line a plate with wax paper. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and lightly brush with olive oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter to the skillet and swirl to coat the pan. Cook over moderate heat until the edges begin to pull away from the pan, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Transfer the crêpe to the prepared plate. Repeat with the remaining batter, brushing the pan with oil as needed.

Step 4    

Spoon 1/4 cup of ricotta into the center of each crêpe. Roll to form a cigar. Serve the crêpes on a platter alongside the tomato compote.

