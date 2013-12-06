Buckwheat Crêpes with Wild Mushrooms and Gruyère
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 crêpes
Phoebe Lapine
October 2013

These crêpes make a great vegetarian meal when served with a lightly dressed green salad. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup buckwheat flour
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/3 cups milk
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 2 medium shallots, thinly sliced
  • 16 ounces mixed wild mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • Sea salt
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 cup white wine
  • 2 cups coarsely grated Gruyère cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the buckwheat flour with the eggs and half of the milk until lump-free. Add the remaining milk and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate the batter for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat the 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the shallots and cook over moderately high heat until soft, about 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and cook until tender, about 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute longer. Add the wine, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet and cook until the liquid has evaporated, about 2 minutes.

Step 3    

Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and lightly brush with olive oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter to the skillet and swirl to coat the pan. Cook over moderate heat until the edges begin to pull away from the pan, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute longer.

Step 4    

Sprinkle the crêpe with 1/4 cup of cheese followed by 1/4 cup of the mushrooms. Fold the bottom flaps of the crêpe to form a cone. Slide the crêpe onto a serving platter. Repeat with the remaining batter, brushing the pan with oil as needed.
Serve the crêpes immediately.

