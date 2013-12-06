Buckwheat Crêpes with Herbed Soft-Scrambled Eggs
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 crêpes
Phoebe Lapine
October 2013

When scrambled over low heat, eggs become luxuriously custardy and form small curds. Slideshow: Egg-based Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup buckwheat flour
  • 10 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1 1/3 cups milk
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1/2 cup mixed chopped herbs—chives, basil, parsley, tarragon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the buckwheat flour with 2 of the eggs and half of the milk until lump-free. Add the remaining milk and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate the batter for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Line a plate with wax paper. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and lightly brush with olive oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter to the skillet and swirl to coat the pan. Cook over moderate heat until the edges begin to pull away from the pan, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Transfer the crêpe to the prepared plate and repeat with the remaining batter.

Step 3    

In another medium bowl, lightly beat the remaining eggs. Add the herbs and salt. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the beaten eggs and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly until just cooked, about 5 minutes. Serve with the eggs with the crêpes.

