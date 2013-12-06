Buckwheat Crêpes with Cashew-Chive Pesto and Marinated Yellow Tomatoes
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 crêpes
Phoebe Lapine
October 2013

Instead of the chunky salad, you could also serve these stuffed crêpes with a loose sauce, for dipping. Slideshow: Great Pesto Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup buckwheat flour
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 1/3 cups milk
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 1/4 cup roasted cashews
  • 1 cup tightly packed basil leaves
  • 1 cup snipped chives
  • Juice from half a lemon
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Salt
  • 1 pint yellow cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the buckwheat flour with the eggs and half of the milk until lump-free. Add the remaining milk and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate the batter for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small food processor, pulse the garlic with the cashews until finely chopped. Add the basil, chives, lemon juice and 1/4 cup of olive oil; season with salt and puree until smooth.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, toss the tomatoes with the vinegar and 1 tablespoon of olive oil; season with salt.

Step 4    

Line a plate with wax paper. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and lightly brush with olive oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter to the skillet and swirl to coat the pan. Cook over moderate heat until the edges begin to pull away from the pan, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Transfer the crêpe to the prepared plate and repeat with the remaining batter.

Step 5    

Slather each crêpe with 1 tablespoon of the pesto and fold into quarters. Serve on a platter with the cherry tomatoes on top.

