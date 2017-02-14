Bucatini Amatriciana 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

Chef Hugh Acheson’s amatriciana sauce strikes the perfect balance of porky (from the pancetta) and spicy. Slideshow: More Pancetta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 ounces pancetta, finely chopped 
  • 1 small white onion, finely chopped 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped marjoram 
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 1 medium carrot, grated 
  • One 28-ounce can whole plum tomatoes in juice, coarsely pureed 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 pound bucatini 
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cook the pancetta over moderate heat until browned and crisp, about 6 minutes. Add the onion,  marjoram and crushed red pepper and cook until the onion is softened, about 8 minutes. Add the carrot and tomatoes, season with salt and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has thickened, about 40 minutes. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the bucatini until al dente. Drain and transfer back to the pot. Stir  the butter into the tomato sauce and  add to the bucatini. Toss to coat, season with salt and serve. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up