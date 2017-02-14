Bucatini Amatriciana 

Chef Hugh Acheson’s amatriciana sauce strikes the perfect balance of porky (from the pancetta) and spicy. Slideshow: More Pancetta Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, cook the pancetta over moderate heat until browned and crisp, about 6 minutes. Add the onion, marjoram and crushed red pepper and cook until the onion is softened, about 8 minutes. Add the carrot and tomatoes, season with salt and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has thickened, about 40 minutes.
Meanwhile in a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the bucatini until al dente. Drain and transfer back to the pot. Stir the butter into the tomato sauce and add to the bucatini. Toss to coat, season with salt and serve.
Author Name: Juliana Muirhead
Review Body: This recipe seems simple. AND IT IS. However, it is also wonderful.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-25
Author Name: mingascent2003
Review Body: Simple ingredients play real magic! This recipe is easy to make and memorize. Take it anywhere with you to impress.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-22
Author Name: I LOVE YOU MOM!
Review Body: Substitute 15 oz can of tomatoes for 28 oz can; add two or three minced garlic cloves, tablespoon fresh thyme & some powdered rosemary, 1/2 cup Burgundy wine & one pound sauteed sliced mushrooms; that would be a delicious sauce with Bucatini.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-10-02
Author Name: JohnStevens1
Review Body: In my honest opinion, the recipe and final outlooks looks rather simple and vague.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-01