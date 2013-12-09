Brussels Sprouts with Prosciutto and Juniper

How to Make It

Step 1 In a very large skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden, 3 minutes. Transfer the garlic to a plate. In batches, add the prosciutto to the skillet in a single layer and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until browned and just crisp, 3 minutes per batch. Transfer the crispy prosciutto to paper towels to drain.

Step 2 Add the brussels sprouts to the skillet and arrange them cut side down. Add a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat until browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Turn the brussels sprouts and cook over moderate heat, tossing occasionally, until just tender, about 10 minutes longer. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice, crushed red pepper, juniper berries and thyme.