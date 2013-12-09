Brussels Sprouts with Prosciutto and Juniper
These pan-roasted brussels sprouts from chef April Bloomfield get their deep, woodsy flavor from an underappreciated ingredient: juniper berries. Slideshow: Perfect Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 large garlic cloves, halved lengthwise
  • 6 thin slices of prosciutto (3 ounces), torn in half crosswise
  • 1 3/4 pounds brussels sprouts, halved lengthwise or quartered if large
  • Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Generous pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 8 juniper berries, crushed and minced
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped thyme
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a very large skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden, 3 minutes. Transfer the garlic to a plate. In batches, add the prosciutto to the skillet in a single layer and cook over moderately high heat, turning, until browned and just crisp, 3 minutes per batch. Transfer the crispy prosciutto to paper towels to drain.

Step 2    

Add the brussels sprouts to the skillet and arrange them cut side down. Add a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderately high heat until browned on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Turn the brussels sprouts and cook over moderate heat, tossing occasionally, until just tender, about 10 minutes longer. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice, crushed red pepper, juniper berries and thyme.

Step 3    

Coarsely chop the garlic and tear the prosciutto into bite-size pieces, then fold them into the brussels sprouts. Season with salt and serve with lemon wedges.

