Brussels Sprouts with Chestnuts and Bacon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves :
Lee Hefter
November 2004

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds brussels sprouts, halved lengthwise
  • 6 slices thick-cut bacon, cut into 1/4-inch dice (6 ounces)
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 20 vacuum-packed peeled whole chestnuts, thinly sliced
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup Rich Turkey Stock

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the brussels sprouts and cook until just tender, about 7 minutes. Drain well.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large deep skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat until crisp, about 5 minutes. Add the butter. When the foam subsides, add the brussels sprouts and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until they are lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the chestnuts and season with salt and pepper. Add the Rich Turkey Stock, simmer until heated through and serve.

Notes

If you prefer to roast fresh chestnuts instead of using vacuum-packed ones, cut a slit in the shell of each chestnut with a serrated knife. Roast the chestnuts in a cast iron skillet in a 400° oven for 20 minutes or until tender. Peel them as soon as they are cool enough to handle. If you have difficulty peeling them, reheat them for 5 minutes to further loosen their skins.

