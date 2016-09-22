Brussels Sprouts with Bacon
These are the bacon-laden brussels sprouts that Anthony Bourdain serves at Thanksgiving. Slideshow: More Brussels Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound meaty slab bacon, sliced 1 inch thick and diced
  • 2 pounds brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a very large skillet, combine the bacon with 1/4 cup of water and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the fat is rendered and the diced bacon is browned, about 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain.

Step 2    

Pour off all but 3 tablespoons of fat from the skillet. Add the brussels sprouts and season generously with salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 10 minutes. Add 1/3 cup of water and cook, stirring occasionally, until the brussels sprouts are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the browned bacon, butter and lemon juice and cook, tossing, until hot, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

