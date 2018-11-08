Brussels Sprouts Baba Ghanoush 

Michael Solomonov, chef at Zahav in Philadelphia, serves this brilliant riff on baba ghanoush at the restaurant, but it is easy enough to recreate at home. After a whirl in the food processor, brussels sprouts and tahini come together to form a creamy dip. Solomonov serves it topped with more roasted brussels sprouts and hazelnuts and with warm pita, for dipping.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 500°F. Toss together brussels sprouts, oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt on a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread in a single layer, and roast in preheated oven until tender and lightly charred, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool. Reduce oven temperature to 300°F.
Spread hazelnuts on a large rimmed baking sheet, and bake at 300°F until golden and skins wrinkle, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a clean kitchen towel, and rub off skins. Let stand until cool enough to handle; coarsely chop.
Place tahini, lemon juice, cumin, ice cube, half of the cooled brussels sprouts, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt in a food processor. Process until ice melts and a chunky paste forms. With processor running, add 1/2 cup cold water in a slow, steady stream, processing until mixture is emulsified and resembles the texture of hummus. Season to taste with salt.
To serve, spread tahini mixture on a platter, and top with remaining brussels sprouts. Garnish with hazelnuts, chopped parsley, and a generous drizzle of olive oil.