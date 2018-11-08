Brussels Sprouts Baba Ghanoush 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Michael Solomonov
December 2018

Michael Solomonov, chef at Zahav in Philadelphia, serves this brilliant riff on baba ghanoush at the restaurant, but it is easy enough to recreate at home. After a whirl in the food processor, brussels sprouts and tahini come together to form a creamy dip. Solomonov serves it topped with more roasted brussels sprouts and hazelnuts and with warm pita, for dipping.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided, plus more to taste
  • 1/2 cup hazelnuts
  • 1 cup tahini (such as Soom)
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 ice cube
  • 1/2 cup cold water
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 500°F. Toss together brussels sprouts, oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt on a large rimmed baking sheet. Spread in a single layer, and roast in preheated oven until tender and lightly charred, about 12 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool. Reduce oven temperature to 300°F.

Step 2    

Spread hazelnuts on a large rimmed baking sheet, and bake at 300°F until golden and skins wrinkle, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a clean kitchen towel, and rub off skins. Let stand until cool enough to handle; coarsely chop.

Step 3    

Place tahini, lemon juice, cumin, ice cube, half of the cooled brussels sprouts, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt in a food processor. Process until ice melts and a chunky paste forms. With processor running, add 1/2 cup cold water in a slow, steady stream, processing until mixture is emulsified and resembles the texture of hummus. Season to taste with salt.

Step 4    

To serve, spread tahini mixture on a platter, and top with remaining brussels sprouts. Garnish with hazelnuts, chopped parsley, and a generous drizzle of olive oil.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up