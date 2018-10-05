Brussels Sprouts and Arugula Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
Johhny Miller
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Justin Chapple
November 2018

Instead of roasting brussels sprouts, toss them with arugula, parsley, and a light buttermilk dressing. If you’ve got a few extra minutes, quick-pickled shallots (see Notes) add color, texture, and tang.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sliced almonds
  • 1/2 cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 small garlic clove, grated
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 pound brussels sprouts, very thinly sliced
  • 12 ounces arugula, thick stems trimmed
  • 2 cups lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread almonds on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until golden, 6 to 7 minutes. Remove from pan, and let cool 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Whisk together buttermilk, mayonnaise, garlic, salt, and pepper in a very large bowl. Add brussels sprouts, arugula, and parsley; toss well to coat. Sprinkle with toasted almonds, and serve.

Notes

Quick Pickled Shallots: Combine 1/2 cup red wine vinegar, 1/4 cup water, 2 teaspoons granulated sugar, and 2 teaspoons kosher salt in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Attach lid, and shake well. Remove lid; add 1/2 cup thinly sliced shallot rings. Attach lid, and shake well. Refrigerate 30 minutes. Drain. Scatter on salad.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up