Brussels Sprout Slaw with Ginger Gold Apple

At Graft Wine + Cider Bar in the Finger Lakes, chef Christina McKeough uses local apples in everything from salads to pie to the tangy mostarda slathered on smoked-Gouda grilled cheese sandwiches. She loves to use a tart-sweet Ginger Gold in this slaw for its crisp texture. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the walnuts in a pie plate and toast until fragrant and browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely.
In a medium bowl, mix the lemon zest and juice with the shallot, mustard and sugar. While whisking constantly, drizzle in the olive oil and whisk until emulsified. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.
In a food processor fitted with the slicing blade, shred the brussels sprouts; transfer to a large bowl. Add the dressing, apple, cheese and chives, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Garnish with the toasted walnuts and serve.
Author Name: Jacqueline Arica
Review Body: I made this for Thanksgiving, and my family LOVED it!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-28
Author Name: Ann Marks DiLalla
Review Body: Oh so yummy!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-16