Brussels Sprout Slaw with Ginger Gold Apple
Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Christina McKeough
November 2016

At Graft Wine + Cider Bar in the Finger Lakes, chef Christina McKeough uses local apples in everything from salads to pie to the tangy mostarda slathered on smoked-Gouda grilled cheese sandwiches. She loves to use a tart-sweet Ginger Gold in this slaw for its crisp texture. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound brussels sprouts
  • 1 Ginger Gold or other firm, crisp apple, julienned
  • 1/4 cup shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 2 tablespoons snipped chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the walnuts in a pie plate and toast until fragrant and browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, mix the lemon zest and juice with the shallot, mustard and sugar. While whisking constantly, drizzle in the olive oil and whisk until emulsified. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a food processor fitted with the slicing blade, shred the brussels sprouts; transfer to a large bowl. Add the dressing, apple, cheese and chives, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Garnish with the toasted walnuts and serve.

