Brussels Sprout Salad with Toasted Sesame Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Seamus Mullen
March 2016

New York City chef Seamus Mullen uses white and black sesame seeds to flavor his salad; adding chicken or salmon would turn it into a main-course dish. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup white sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound brussels sprouts, very thinly sliced
  • 1 Pink Lady apple—halved, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1 medium shallot, halved lengthwise and very thinly sliced
  • 1 serrano chile—stemmed, seeded and very thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup chopped mint
  • Black sesame seeds, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, toast the white sesame seeds over moderately low heat, stirring, until fragrant but not browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a blender and let cool. Add the lemon zest and juice, then add the vinegar, garlic and honey and puree until a chunky paste forms, about 1 minute. With the machine on, gradually add the olive oil and puree until nearly smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape the vinaigrette into a large bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Add the brussels sprouts, apple, shallot, chile and mint to the dressing and toss well. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Garnish with black sesame seeds, if using, and serve right away.  

Make Ahead

The sesame vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before using.

Notes

When toasting sesame seeds, stop when they become fragrant; don’t worry about the color.

