Brussels Sprout Salad with Toasted Sesame Vinaigrette

New York City chef Seamus Mullen uses white and black sesame seeds to flavor his salad; adding chicken or salmon would turn it into a main-course dish. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a small skillet, toast the white sesame seeds over moderately low heat, stirring, until fragrant but not browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a blender and let cool. Add the lemon zest and juice, then add the vinegar, garlic and honey and puree until a chunky paste forms, about 1 minute. With the machine on, gradually add the olive oil and puree until nearly smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Scrape the vinaigrette into a large bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Add the brussels sprouts, apple, shallot, chile and mint to the dressing and toss well. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Garnish with black sesame seeds, if using, and serve right away.
Make Ahead
Notes
When toasting sesame seeds, stop when they become fragrant; don’t worry about the color.
Review Body: Yummmm loved this. Such a great mix of flavors (mint! toasted sesame! serrano!). Fresh and light yet very satisfying. I futzed around with the recipe a bit (rice vinegar instead of white, stretched the amount with some kale) and it was still very very good.
