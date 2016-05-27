Bruschetta with Avocado, Peas, Mint & Cured Egg Yolk

Bring the excitement of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen home with the three-course dinner chef Chris Cosentino created for the festival. For this exclusive event, Cosentino combined fresh ingredients, innovative flavors and creative presentation—and now you can re-create it all at home. Check out the recipes, as well as the kitchen tools for making them, and remember to share photos of your meal with #HaveDinnerWithUs. Giving classic bruschetta a modern twist, chef Chris Cosentino brings together surprising ingredients for an appetizer that is beautiful to look at—and delicious to taste. This recipe is sponsored by KitchenAid. .l-two-col_right{ display: none !important; } .outbrain-wrapper-bottom{ display: none !important; } .social-reviews-wrapper{ display: none !important;} .section-container{ none !important;} .spot-im-recommendations-widget .above-conversation{ display: none !important;} .spot-im-frame-inpage{ display: none !important; height: 0px !important; } .recipe_outbrain .section-container{ display: none !important; } .spot-im-recommendations-widget-body{ display: none !important; } .section-heading .section-heading--center{ display: none !important; }
How to Make It
Heat a grill or grill pan. Slather bread with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill bread until golden, (about 2 minutes) on each side. Rub grilled bread on both sides with the outside of the Meyer lemon.
Bring a medium pot of salted water to boil. Add peas and cook for 1 minute. Drain peas and quickly transfer to ice bath.
Cut avocados in half, remove pits and scoop flesh into a bowl. Drain peas and add to avocado. Using a fork mash the peas and avocado. Stir in the mint, a squeeze of Meyer lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste.
Top the grilled bread slices with avocado-pea mixture. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle with chopped mint. Shave cured egg yolks over top before serving.
Combine salt and sugar in a small bowl. Stir in lemon zest, thyme and bay leaf.
Spread a layer of salt mixture in a small bowl and create two small indents. Gently place yolks in the indents and scoop some salt mixture over the top of the yolks to cover them. Wrap bowl in plastic and set in refrigerator to cure for 24 hours. Remove yolks from salt and dry at room temperature for 2 days before using.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5