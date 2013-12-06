© Pernille Pedersen
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat the broiler. Put the bread on a baking sheet and brush both sides with the oil. Sprinkle with the salt.
Step 2
Broil, turning once, until the bread is brown on the outside but still slightly soft in the center, about 3 minutes. Alternatively (and more traditionally), grill the bread. Cut each slice of bread into quarters.
Notes
Variations Bruschetta can be topped with endless combinations of ingredients. Some of our favorites to try:
• Chopped tomato and basil
• Diced roasted bell peppers with crumbled goat cheese
• Drained canned tuna and capers
• Strips of Parmigiano-Reggiano
• A split garlic clove rubbed over the toast, followed by a generous drizzle of olive oil.
Serve With
