Brownie Cake Sundaes with Pecan-Ice Cream Balls

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 325°. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick baking spray or line with muffin liners. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, cocoa and 1/2 teaspoon salt. In another medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the egg yolk and vanilla.

Step 2 In a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, melt the butter and chopped chocolate over low heat. Remove from the heat; let cool for 10 minutes. Whisk in the sugar, then gradually whisk in the egg mixture. Stir in the dry ingredients.

Step 3 Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Bake for about 28 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, until a toothpick inserted in the center of a brownie comes out with just a few crumbs attached. Let the brownies cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then unmold onto a rack and let cool completely.

Step 4 Meanwhile, on a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the pecans with the canola oil and 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt. Roast for about 10 minutes, tossing occasionally, until lightly browned. Let cool, then coarsely chop.