Brownie Cake Sundaes with Pecan-Ice Cream Balls

Instead of making his brownies in one big pan, Atlanta chef Ford Fry bakes them in muffin cups, so each one has the perfect ratio of crusty outside to moist, fudgy interior. Slideshow: More Brownie Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 325°. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick baking spray or line with muffin liners. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, cocoa and 1/2 teaspoon salt. In another medium bowl, whisk the eggs with the egg yolk and vanilla.
In a heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, melt the butter and chopped chocolate over low heat. Remove from the heat; let cool for 10 minutes. Whisk in the sugar, then gradually whisk in the egg mixture. Stir in the dry ingredients.
Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Bake for about 28 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, until a toothpick inserted in the center of a brownie comes out with just a few crumbs attached. Let the brownies cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then unmold onto a rack and let cool completely.
Meanwhile, on a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the pecans with the canola oil and 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt. Roast for about 10 minutes, tossing occasionally, until lightly browned. Let cool, then coarsely chop.
Scoop 8 small balls of ice cream and roll them in the pecans. Transfer to 4 bowls; add a brownie, hot fudge sauce and whipped cream to each bowl and serve immediately.
