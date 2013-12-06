Combine all the ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil until thick and syrupy, about 15 minutes. Strain the brown sugar syrup into a heatproof bowl and cool.

The syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Suggested Pairing

Piloncillo, unrefined brown sugar that is typically used in Latin desserts, is also known as brown loaf sugar because it is sold in cone-shaped pieces. It is available at Latin markets.