Brown Sugar Syrup
Serves : MAKES 3/4 CUP
Maricel Presilla
August 2000

Use this sweet Latin sauce to top vanilla, chocolate or coffee ice cream.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound dark brown sugar or piloncillo (see Note)
  • 1 cup water
  • One 4-inch cinnamon stick
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lime
  • Pinch of salt

How to Make It

Step

Combine all the ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil until thick and syrupy, about 15 minutes. Strain the brown sugar syrup into a heatproof bowl and cool.

Make Ahead

The syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.



Piloncillo, unrefined brown sugar that is typically used in Latin desserts, is also known as brown loaf sugar because it is sold in cone-shaped pieces. It is available at Latin markets.

