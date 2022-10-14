Gluten-Free Brown Sugar Shortbread Piecrust

Pulse flour, brown sugar, and salt in a food processor until well combined, about 3 pulses. Add butter; pulse until mixture resembles small peas, 10 to 12 pulses. Gradually add 1 tablespoon ice water, pulsing until evenly incorporated, 6 to 8 pulses.

Transfer mixture to a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 9-inch pie plate; using your fingers, distribute crust evenly into bottom and up sides of pan. Using the floured bottom of a metal measuring cup, press crust firmly into bottom and up sides of pan. Freeze, uncovered, until hard, at least 20 minutes or up to 1 day (24 hours).