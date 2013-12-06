Brown-Sugar Meringues
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 32 meringues
Carrie Pillar
April 2004

   More Cookie Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 4 large egg whites, at room temperature
  • 1 cup lightly packed light brown sugar
  • Pinch of salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 250°. In a large bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form. Beat in the brown sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time. Add the salt and beat until the meringue is thick and glossy, about 2 minutes longer.

Step 2    

Spoon 2-inch-wide mounds of the meringue onto 2 parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake in the center of the oven for 1 hour and 10 minutes, or until the meringues are no longer sticky to the touch. Turn off the oven, prop the door open 1 inch and let the meringues cool for 1 hour before serving.

