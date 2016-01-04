Brown Sugar Crumb Cake
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : One 9-inch cake
Megan Garrelts and Colby Garrelts

“Everyone likes something warm out of the oven,” says Megan Garrelts, pastry chef at Bluestem in Kansas City, Missouri. Megan and her husband (and Bluestem chef), Colby, serve this moist, not-too-sweet cake warm along with lemon sherbet. They toast any leftover cake and top it with butter and jam for breakfast. Slideshow: Cake Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

CRUMBS

  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, diced
  • 2 tablespoons old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 2 tablespoons chopped pecans (optional)

CAKE

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 1/2 cups packed light brown sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup sour cream, at room temperature
  • 2 large eggs, at room temperature
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Coat a 9-inch-square cake pan with vegetable oil spray.

Step 2    Make the crumbs

In a food processor, pulse the brown sugar  with the flour, cinnamon and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture has a sandy texture. Add the oats and pecans and pulse  until incorporated. Transfer the crumbs to a bowl and freeze until  ready to use.

Step 3    Make the cake

In a medium bowl, combine the flour with the  baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and nutmeg. Sift the mixture onto a sheet of parchment paper.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, cream the butter with  the brown sugar and salt at medium-high speed until fluffy, about  5 minutes; scrape the bowl. Add the sour cream and beat until smooth, about 2 minutes. Beat in the eggs one at a time at medium speed, scraping the bowl after each addition. Beat in the vanilla.  At low speed, beat in the flour mixture in 3 additions, scraping the bowl as needed.

Step 5    

Spread the batter in the prepared pan and scatter the frozen crumbs on top. Bake for 30 minutes, until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. Cut into 12 squares and serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The crumbs can be frozen in an airtight container for up to 1 week. The cake can be kept at room temperature for up to 3 days.

