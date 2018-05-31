Brown Sugar Cake with Ricotta and Blueberries 
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Joe Flamm
July 2018

Chef Joe Flamm cinched his season 15 Top Chef win with this simple brown sugar cake, which he learned to make from the late pastry chef Todd Kunkleman at Stephanie Izard’s Girl & the Goat in Chicago. “I just fell in love with it right away, and I’ve wanted it ever since,” Flamm says. The chewy, dense confection is like a cross between a cake and a blondie. It’s delicious both by itself and dressed up with Ricotta Mousse and Blueberry Sauce.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 3/4 cup (6 ounces) unsalted butter
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (about 6 3/8 ounces)
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • Ricotta Mousse
  • Blueberry Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 10 1/2- x 15 1/2-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

Step 2    

Place brown sugar and butter in a medium saucepan over medium, and cook, stirring often, until butter melts and mixture is combined, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Whisk together eggs and brown sugar mixture in a medium bowl. Whisk in flour and baking powder until combined.

Step 4    

Smear Ricotta Mousse on a large platter. Invert cake on top of mousse. Cut cake into 24 rectangles. Top cake pieces with Blueberry Sauce to serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up