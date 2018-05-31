Brown Sugar Cake with Ricotta and Blueberries 

Chef Joe Flamm cinched his season 15 Top Chef win with this simple brown sugar cake, which he learned to make from the late pastry chef Todd Kunkleman at Stephanie Izard’s Girl & the Goat in Chicago. “I just fell in love with it right away, and I’ve wanted it ever since,” Flamm says. The chewy, dense confection is like a cross between a cake and a blondie. It’s delicious both by itself and dressed up with Ricotta Mousse and Blueberry Sauce.