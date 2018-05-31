Brown Sugar Cake with Ricotta and Blueberries 

Chef Joe Flamm cinched his season 15 Top Chef win with this simple brown sugar cake, which he learned to make from the late pastry chef Todd Kunkleman at Stephanie Izard’s Girl & the Goat in Chicago. “I just fell in love with it right away, and I’ve wanted it ever since,” Flamm says. The chewy, dense confection is like a cross between a cake and a blondie. It’s delicious both by itself and dressed up with Ricotta Mousse and Blueberry Sauce.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 10 1/2- x 15 1/2-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.
Place brown sugar and butter in a medium saucepan over medium, and cook, stirring often, until butter melts and mixture is combined, about 6 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 10 minutes.
Whisk together eggs and brown sugar mixture in a medium bowl. Whisk in flour and baking powder until combined.
Smear Ricotta Mousse on a large platter. Invert cake on top of mousse. Cut cake into 24 rectangles. Top cake pieces with Blueberry Sauce to serve.