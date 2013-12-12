Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Bulgur Breakfast Bowl

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
A nice change from oatmeal, try this warm breakfast bowl made with chewy bulgur, sweetened with brown sugar, cinnamon and fresh berries. Slideshow: Bulgur Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan bring the milk to a bare simmer. Stir in the bulgur and salt, reduce heat to low, and gently simmer for 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat, stirring occasionally, allow to soak for 10 minutes, or until the bulgur is tender.
Step 2
Stir in the cinnamon and brown sugar. Serve warm with the berries and additional brown sugar, if desired.
