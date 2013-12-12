Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Bulgur Breakfast Bowl
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
January 2015

A nice change from oatmeal, try this warm breakfast bowl made with chewy bulgur, sweetened with brown sugar, cinnamon and fresh berries. Slideshow: Bulgur Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 cup bulgur
  • Pinch of kosher or sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • Fresh berries to garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan bring the milk to a bare simmer. Stir in the bulgur and salt, reduce heat to low, and gently simmer for 15 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from heat, stirring occasionally, allow to soak for 10 minutes, or until the bulgur is tender.

Step 2    

Stir in the cinnamon and brown sugar. Serve warm with the berries and additional brown sugar, if desired.

