Brown Rice Salad with Roasted Green Beans and Mustard Vinaigrette
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
October 2013

This brown rice salad is healthy, delicious, and the beans and dressing can be prepared in advance. Slideshow: Salads with Grains

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups short-grain brown rice
  • 3 cups vegetable stock
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 pound green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 3 tablespoons grainy mustard
  • 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large sauce pan, melt butter and sauté shallot over moderate heat until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add the stock, salt, and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the broth is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Step 2    

Whisk together mustard, vinegar, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 400º. Toss green beans with one tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on large baking sheet and roast in oven for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and toss with brown rice and mustard vinaigrette.

Make Ahead

The green beans can be roasted and refrigerated the day before. The vinaigrette will last in the refrigerator for up to one week. Bring to room temperature before using.

Notes

If eating a gluten-free diet, be sure to use gluten-free stock.

