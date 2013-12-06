Brown Rice Salad with Roasted Green Beans and Mustard Vinaigrette

This brown rice salad is healthy, delicious, and the beans and dressing can be prepared in advance. Slideshow: Salads with Grains
How to Make It
In a large sauce pan, melt butter and sauté shallot over moderate heat until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add the stock, salt, and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the broth is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
Whisk together mustard, vinegar, and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper
Preheat the oven to 400º. Toss green beans with one tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place on large baking sheet and roast in oven for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and toss with brown rice and mustard vinaigrette.
Make Ahead
Notes
If eating a gluten-free diet, be sure to use gluten-free stock.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 3751
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5