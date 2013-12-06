Brown Rice Pilaf with Toasted Almonds and Parsley
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
November 2013

Toasted almonds and chopped parsley are healthy additions to this super-simple, gluten-free brown rice dish. Slideshow: Gluten-Free Holiday Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups short-grain brown rice
  • 3 cups vegetable stock
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds, toasted
  • 3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large sauce pan, sauté shallot in 2 tablespoons of oil over moderate heat until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add the stock, salt, and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the broth is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350º. Spread the sliced almonds on a small baking sheet and bake until slightly browned, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate and allow to cool for 15 minutes. Toss with rice and parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The almonds can be toasted the day before and stored in an air-tight container.

Notes

If eating a gluten-free diet, be sure to use gluten-free stock.

