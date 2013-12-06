Brown Rice Pilaf with Toasted Almonds and Parsley

Toasted almonds and chopped parsley are healthy additions to this super-simple, gluten-free brown rice dish. Slideshow: Gluten-Free Holiday Recipes
How to Make It
In a large sauce pan, sauté shallot in 2 tablespoons of oil over moderate heat until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add the stock, salt, and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the broth is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
Preheat the oven to 350º. Spread the sliced almonds on a small baking sheet and bake until slightly browned, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate and allow to cool for 15 minutes. Toss with rice and parsley and serve.
Make Ahead
Notes
If eating a gluten-free diet, be sure to use gluten-free stock.
