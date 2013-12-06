Brown Rice Pilaf with Leeks and Wild Mushrooms
© Emily Farris
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
October 2013

While this recipe calls for shiitake mushrooms, you can use any combination of wild mushrooms (oyster, chanterelle, porcini, crimini, etc.), and white button mushrooms will work fine in a pinch. Slideshow: Rice Pilaf Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 medium leek, white and light-green parts only, washed well and cut crosswise into thin slices
  • 1 1/2 cups short-grain brown rice
  • 3 cups vegetable stock
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large sauce pan, melt the butter. Add the leeks and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add the stock, salt, and pepper and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the broth is absorbed and the rice is tender, about 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Step 2    

In a skillet, heat the oil over moderately high heat. Add mushrooms and sauté until they are browned and any residual liquid has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Stir the mushrooms into the rice and serve.

Make Ahead

The mushrooms can be prepared up to one day ahead and refrigerated. Reheat before combining with rice.

Notes

If eating a gluten-free diet, be sure to use gluten-free stock.

Serve With

Roasted chicken, grilled lamb, or salmon.

