Brown Derby

The Motel Bar • Chicago Owner Hubie Greenwald attributes this drink to the 1930s Hollywood hot spot the Vendome Club, though its name actually refers to the famous hat-shaped L.A. restaurant of the same era. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • Ice
  • 2 1/2 ounces bourbon
  • 1 ounce fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1 grapefruit twist
  • 1/2 ounce Honey Syrup

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the bourbon, grapefruit juice and Honey Syrup and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the grapefruit twist.

