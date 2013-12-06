Brown Derby

The Motel Bar • Chicago Owner Hubie Greenwald attributes this drink to the 1930s Hollywood hot spot the Vendome Club, though its name actually refers to the famous hat-shaped L.A. restaurant of the same era. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the bourbon, grapefruit juice and Honey Syrup and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the grapefruit twist.
