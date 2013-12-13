Brown Butter Yellow Squash with Almonds

Preheat oven to 350º. Place the sliced almonds in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake until slightly browned, about 10 minutes.

Step 2

In a large skillet, melt the butter over moderately high heat. When the butter just begins to brown, add the squash and toss. Cook until the squash is tender and the butter is fully browned, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and toss with the almonds, parsley, salt and pepper. Serve immediately.