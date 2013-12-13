Brown Butter Yellow Squash with Almonds
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Emily Farris
October 2003

Toasted almonds add fantastic texture to this flavorful yellow squash, tossed in brown butter. Slideshow: More Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 medium yellow squash, sliced crosswise 1/4-inch thick
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 ounce sliced almonds
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350º. Place the sliced almonds in a single layer on a baking sheet and bake until slightly browned, about 10 minutes.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, melt the butter over moderately high heat. When the butter just begins to brown, add the squash and toss. Cook until the squash is tender and the butter is fully browned, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and toss with the almonds, parsley, salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

