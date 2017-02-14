Brown Butter Sole  with Herb Salad 
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Voltaggio and Bryan Voltaggio
March 2017

This elegant dish is incredibly simple. If your fishmonger doesn’t have smaller grey sole fillets, buy two larger 8- to 10-ounce fillets and halve them crosswise. Slideshow: More Fast Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 5- to 6-ounce sole fillets, preferably grey sole 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 2 large thyme sprigs 
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped fennel fronds 
  • 1/2 cup light green celery leaves 
  • 1/2 cup parsley leaves 
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves 
  • 1/2 cup Thai basil leaves  
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling 
  • Lemon wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the fish with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, melt  2 tablespoons of the butter with 1 thyme sprig and cook until starting to brown. Add 2 sole fillets and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a platter; tent with foil. Repeat with the remaining butter, thyme and fish.  

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, toss the fennel fronds with the celery, parsley, cilantro and Thai basil leaves. Drizzle with olive oil,  season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. 

Step 3    

Transfer the sole to a platter or plates and top with the herb salad. Serve immediately, passing lemon wedges at the table. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up