Brown Butter Sole  with Herb Salad 

Author Name: Svetlana kaplan

Review Body: Nom nom nom! Originally, i thought this would be way too simple and that I wouldnt care for the herb salad but i was proven wrong. I modified the salad a bit by using celery not just the leaves, and actual fennel not just the fronds. This made it heartier and i also chopped everything up. The basil was a lovely option. yum

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-03-16