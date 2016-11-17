Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie

“If you want to use your own fresh pumpkin or squash, by all means give it a try. Ask at your local farmers’ market for a suggestion of which variety to use. Roast it in the oven until fork tender, scrape the flesh from the skin, and puree in food processor or blender. Use the same amount of fresh puree as the recipe calls for canned. In the pie shop we are often asked if we roast our own pumpkins for our pies. Many bakers do, but we’ve found that the consistency and texture of good canned pumpkin is far superior, not to mention the shortcut on labor. This is one instance where we will gladly open a can to make a pie filling. Since it’s technically a custard, a smooth and creamy consistency is the goal, and processing the pumpkin helps break up any fibers fora smoother filling. The addition of browned butter gives the pumpkin a subtle butterscotch flavor.”