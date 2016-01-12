Brown Butter-Poppy Seed Cabbage

Step

In a large heavy skillet over medium high heat, cook the butter and garlic, stirring frequently, until the butter just begins to brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in the water, cabbage, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cover skillet and cook, stirring once or twice, until the cabbage is crisp tender, about 8 minutes. Uncover the skillet and continue to boil until all the liquid in the skillet has evaporated, about 6 minutes more. Stir in the poppy seeds and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.