Brown Butter-Poppy Seed Cabbage
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Ingredients

  • 1/2 stick unsalted butter
  • 1 garlic clove, smashed
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 1/2 pounds green cabbage
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1 tablespoon poppy seeds

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy skillet over medium high heat, cook the butter and garlic, stirring frequently, until the butter just begins to brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in the water, cabbage, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cover skillet and cook, stirring once or twice, until the cabbage is crisp tender, about 8 minutes. Uncover the skillet and continue to boil until all the liquid in the skillet has evaporated, about 6 minutes more. Stir in the poppy seeds and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.

