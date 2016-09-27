Brown Butter Pecan Pie with Espresso Dates

Author Name: Rebecca Elbaum Review Body: I baked the pie for 1 hour. The crust did burn but the filling was perfect. This pie is not as sweet as some pecan pies and the combination of dates with espresso gives it a complex, earthy flavor. Next time, I would cover the crust with a shield so it doesn't burn since the filling didn't overcook and definitely do not bake this pie for over an hour IMHO. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-10-30

Author Name: jmfromphilly Review Body: I so wanted to love this recipe. Love the twist on ingrediants. Followed recipe exactly. Said bake at for 1 to 1 1/4 hr. Checked at 1 hr., the pie was burnt. Had to toss it. Thinking I must have done something wrong, the next day, made the whole pie again. This time I checked at 40 minutes. Top/pecans so dark, that if I left in, would once again, have burned. Removed, let cool. Center not done. The flavor of the filling was terrific, but not servable to anyone. I had to chisel the crust from the bottom. Something is wrong with the recipe. I have a high quality Dacor oven, which I have calibrated and live in the Philadelphia area, not high altitude. If I did something wrong, I can't figure, since I made this two days in a row!! Any suggestions welcome. Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2016-10-21

Author Name: Barbara Felt Miller Review Body: I am not a baker but this looked so good I had to try it. I agree on maybe checking the time a little earlier. Mine was done at an hour. I had covered my crust so I didn't have any incidence of the crust being overdone. I will say it was really gooey. Is it supposed to be this gooey? It kind of reminded me of a nice hot brownie. It doesn't matter because I liked the taste...a lot. I would have liked it a little more espresso-ey but I liked the bitter bites next to the sweet. I would make it again but I think I might try to figure out how to improve the texture just a little bit....but then again...I don't want to change it too much. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-11-26

Author Name: Alexis Sideris Davis Review Body: I made this pie for Thanksgiving with 20 guests, where there were at least 8 other desserts. It was gone in minutes while the other pies sat on the buffet. It was fabulous! I am making it again today. I had no trouble with any aspect of the recipe, but changed one thing: I did not have espresso or strong coffee at hand so I substituted dark rum. Yum! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-12-31

Author Name: Jennifer Bol Review Body: The admonition about burning the pie is a good one.... be careful. I covered the crust edge with foil after 25 minutes and baked the pie for about 50 minutes and the top was carmelized, and only minutes from being burnt. And I have very accurate ovens; so you will need to watch this pie carefully. Also, be sure to prick the unbaked crust well with a fork to prevent puffing up after you remove the weights. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-11-24

Author Name: Jocie Review Body: My guests and I loved the pie. I had no trouble baking it. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-11-20

Author Name: @OliveController Review Body: I eat nothing but pecan pie during breakfast..your recipe is worth trying! Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-11-12

Author Name: Sharon Christen Review Body: Mine came out very dark possibly burt. I kept it in 1hr 10 mins at 350. At 1 hr the filling was not done. I had some bubble over that burned leaving an acrid smell. So a little concerned ill be chizeling this out of my pie pan tomorrow at Thanksgiving. Oh well. I hope its good. Ill follow up tomorrow Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-11-24

Author Name: Randy Dee Ferrell Review Body: Pecan pie is one of my favorite desserts from childhood, but as an adult I have found most to be flavorless and only overly sweet. This pie was absolutely fantastic. The crust was a bit over done and like other reviews, I too put foil around the edges to prevent to prevent burning. Baking pecan pie can be a challenge to get the consistency right, but the flavor of the browned butter with the pecans was worth the effort! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-11-26

Author Name: Munacil Review Body: Much too sweet for my taste. Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2017-11-24

Author Name: rainbow995 Review Body: It smells so delicious cooking in the oven! I really thought this was a difficult pie to make but I'm wrong. I'll let you know how it turns out to me. I'm so excited! Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-10-28

Author Name: GeorgeStewart1 Review Body: A good espresso is the key on this dish! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-07-12

Author Name: Monica Hasler Review Body: With 1 1/2 tsp. of salt, is it salty? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-11-24

Author Name: CarlaSofia Review Body: I'm making the pie as I'm writing. I was not able to roll out the dough or to fold the edge under itself. Maybe Input too much water? I have it on the freezer now. Also do you actually need to keep it on the freezer for 2 hrs? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-12-24