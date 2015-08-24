Brown Butter Mushrooms with Hazelnuts and Whole-Wheat Pasta
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
November 2014

Toasted hazelnuts add a little crunch to this rich and satisfying pasta dish. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 1/4 ounces whole-wheat penne
  • 2 1/4 ounces hazelnuts (1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 stick salted butter (4 tablespoons) 
  • 3 ounces shiitake mushrooms, sliced 
  • 3 ounces button mushrooms, sliced
  • 3 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon chile flakes
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for garnish
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Chopped parsley, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook the whole-wheat pasta in boiling salted water, according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup of the cooking water.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Place the hazelnuts on a baking sheet and toast in the oven for 10 minutes, or until lightly browned and fragrant. Remove from the oven and when cool enough to handle, roughly chop them.

Step 3    

In a large frying pan, heat the butter over medium high heat until it is dark brown but not black.

Step 4    

Add all of the mushrooms to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 7 to 8 minutes, or until the mushrooms are soft and brown. Add the garlic and chile flakes and cook 1 minute more. Add the penne and toss to coat. Sprinkle with a little of the reserved pasta water to create a light sauce. Remove from the heat and stir in the olive oil and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 5    

Top with the hazelnuts and a little parsley. Serve with the extra cheese.

