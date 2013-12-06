Brown Butter and Sage Sauce
Serves : 4 to 6
Grace Parisi
October 2009

Use this superfast brown butter sauce with classic Potato Gnocchi or any of its variations: Carrot-Potato Gnocchi, Roasted Garlic-Potato Gnocchi or Rye-Potato Gnocchi.    Great Italian Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 10 small sage leaves
  • Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 recipe prepared gnocchi

How to Make It

Step

In a medium skillet, cook the butter with the sage until the butter is fragrant and nutty, about 3 minutes. Add the simmered gnocchi and cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle the gnocchi with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and freshly ground pepper.

