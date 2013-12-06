Brown Butter and Sage Sauce

Use this superfast brown butter sauce with classic Potato Gnocchi or any of its variations: Carrot-Potato Gnocchi, Roasted Garlic-Potato Gnocchi or Rye-Potato Gnocchi. Great Italian Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium skillet, cook the butter with the sage until the butter is fragrant and nutty, about 3 minutes. Add the simmered gnocchi and cook for 1 minute. Sprinkle the gnocchi with grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and freshly ground pepper.
Author Name: salang
Review Body: I've made this twice and loved it--easy way to give yourself a special meal.
