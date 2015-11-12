Brown Basmati Rice with Coconut and Turmeric

Step

In a medium saucepan, combine the rice with 2 cups of water and the coconut milk, turmeric and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, cover and cook over low heat until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steam for 15 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and season with salt. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with mint leaves and serve.