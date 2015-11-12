Brown Basmati Rice with Coconut and Turmeric
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Akasha Richmond
December 2015

L.A. chef Akasha Richmond amps up the flavor of brown basmati rice with coconut milk, turmeric and fresh mint.     Slideshow: More Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups brown basmati rice (12 ounces), rinsed and drained 
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • One 2-inch piece of fresh turmeric, peeled and finely grated (1 tablespoon)
  • Kosher salt
  • Mint leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, combine the rice with 2 cups of water and the coconut milk, turmeric and a generous pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, cover and cook over low heat until the rice is tender and the liquid has been absorbed, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steam for 15 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and season with salt. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with mint leaves and serve.

