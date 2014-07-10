Broiled Yellowtail Collar with Daikon

The foods of the Japanese izakaya (taverns) are among the most beloved in the world. There’s not a chef in the country who doesn’t try his or her hand at chawanmushi, ramen, soba and yakitori. Surprisingly, though, very few home cooks do. Myths abound about arcane ingredients and difficult techniques, but that couldn’t be less true. “This is simple, easy bar food,” F&W contributing editor Andrew Zimmern says. If you can’t find yellowtail collars, you can use tuna, salmon or swordfish collars instead. Slideshow: Japanese Recipes