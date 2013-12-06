Broiled Tomatoes with Goat Cheese and Fennel Pollen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Grace Parisi
September 2000

 Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 4 small round tomatoes, halved crosswise, or 4 medium plum tomatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
  • One 4-ounce log mild goat cheese, cut into 8 slices
  • Fennel pollen, for dusting

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the broiler. Arrange the tomatoes, cut side up, in a broiler pan. Drizzle each tomato half with 1/2 teaspoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Broil for 3 to 4 minutes, or until sizzling and browned. Remove from the oven and top each tomato half with a slice of goat cheese, 1 teaspoon of olive oil and a pinch of fennel pollen. Broil for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the goat cheese is golden. Transfer the tomatoes to a platter with a spatula and serve warm.

Serve With

Grilled country bread or grilled sausages, lamb chops or steak.

