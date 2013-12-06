Broiled Tomatoes with Goat Cheese and Fennel Pollen

Step

Preheat the broiler. Arrange the tomatoes, cut side up, in a broiler pan. Drizzle each tomato half with 1/2 teaspoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Broil for 3 to 4 minutes, or until sizzling and browned. Remove from the oven and top each tomato half with a slice of goat cheese, 1 teaspoon of olive oil and a pinch of fennel pollen. Broil for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the goat cheese is golden. Transfer the tomatoes to a platter with a spatula and serve warm.