Broiled Eggplant with Mint Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, lemon juice, honey and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Add 4 tablespoons of the oil and whisk until combined. Stir in the chopped mint. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Set aside.

Step 2 Preheat the broiler and lightly oil a baking sheet.

Step 3 Cut the eggplant into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Brush the remaining 2 tablespoons oil on both sides of the eggplant slices and transfer to the baking sheet. Broil the eggplant 5 to 6 inches from the heat until golden and cooked through, flipping halfway through, about 10 minutes.