Broiled Eggplant with Mint Vinaigrette
© Guy Ambrosino
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kate Winslow
August 2014

Packed with fresh mint, this dressing is somewhere between a vinaigrette and a salsa verde. It would be equally delicious served over fish or roast chicken. Slideshow: Eggplant Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus extra for brushing the baking sheet
  • 1/4 cup tightly packed fresh mint leaves, chopped
  • 1 eggplant (1- to 1 1/2-pounds)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, lemon juice, honey and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Add 4 tablespoons of the oil and whisk until combined. Stir in the chopped mint. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Set aside.

Step 2    

Preheat the broiler and lightly oil a baking sheet.

Step 3    

Cut the eggplant into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Brush the remaining 2 tablespoons oil on both sides of the eggplant slices and transfer to the baking sheet. Broil the eggplant 5 to 6 inches from the heat until golden and cooked through, flipping halfway through, about 10 minutes.

Step 4    

To serve, arrange the eggplant on a serving platter and spoon some of the mint vinaigrette over the eggplant.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be made 2 hours ahead and stored, covered, at room temperature.

