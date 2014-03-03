Broiled Eggplant with Mint Vinaigrette

Packed with fresh mint, this dressing is somewhere between a vinaigrette and a salsa verde. It would be equally delicious served over fish or roast chicken. Slideshow: Eggplant Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk together the vinegar, lemon juice, honey and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Add 4 tablespoons of the oil and whisk until combined. Stir in the chopped mint. Taste and adjust the seasonings. Set aside.
Preheat the broiler and lightly oil a baking sheet.
Cut the eggplant into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Brush the remaining 2 tablespoons oil on both sides of the eggplant slices and transfer to the baking sheet. Broil the eggplant 5 to 6 inches from the heat until golden and cooked through, flipping halfway through, about 10 minutes.
To serve, arrange the eggplant on a serving platter and spoon some of the mint vinaigrette over the eggplant.
Make Ahead
