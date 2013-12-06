Broiled Bluefish with Lemon-Garlic Mayonnaise

How to Make It
Preheat the broiler. In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the lemon juice, then stir in the garlic and herbs. Spoon half of the mayonnaise into a small bowl and set aside for serving.
Lightly oil a baking sheet and set the bluefish on it, skin side down. Season the fillets with salt and brush them with the remaining mayonnaise. Broil 4 to 6 inches from the heat for about 8 minutes, shifting the pan once, until the fish is just cooked through and the mayonnaise is blistered in spots. Serve immediately with the reserved mayonnaise.
Author Name: Debra Jarvis
Review Body: So easy and absolutely delicious. Nothing more to say but YUMMMY :)
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-21
Author Name: bayman50cal
Review Body: How about the temperature of the oven???????? Duh?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-04