Broiled Bluefish with Lemon-Garlic Mayonnaise
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristin Donnelly
May 2012

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced (2 teaspoons)
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped herbs, such as tarragon, parsley or chives
  • Two 3/4-pound bluefish fillets
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler. In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the lemon juice, then stir in the garlic and herbs. Spoon half of the mayonnaise into a small bowl and set aside for serving.

Step 2    

Lightly oil a baking sheet and set the bluefish on it, skin side down. Season the fillets with salt and brush them with the remaining mayonnaise. Broil 4 to 6 inches from the heat for about 8 minutes, shifting the pan once, until the fish is just cooked through and the mayonnaise is blistered in spots. Serve immediately with the reserved mayonnaise.

