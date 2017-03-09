Brock Eggs 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large pot, combine the ham hocks with the onion, leek, celery, carrot, peppercorns, bay leaf, thyme and 1 teaspoon of salt. Cover with 1 inch of cold water and simmer over moderately low heat, partially covered, until the meat is tender, about 2 1/2 hours. Strain the stock into a medium bowl. Transfer the ham hocks to a work surface to cool, then remove the meat from the bones and finely shred (discard the other solids). Transfer the ham to a medium bowl, stir in the parsley and season with pepper. Moisten with about 2 tablespoons of stock, stirring until the mixture comes together. Save the remaining stock for another use.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a blender, combine the egg yolk, vinegar and mustard. With the machine running, slowly add 1/2 cup of the oil until the dressing is emulsified. Transfer to a small bowl and season with salt and pepper. Cover and keep chilled.

Step 3 In a saucepan, cover the quail eggs with 1 inch of cold water. Bring to a simmer, then cook over moderate heat for 2 1/2 minutes. Immediately transfer to a bowl of ice water. Let stand for 3 minutes, then peel carefully.

Step 4 Divide the meat mixture into 8 portions, about 3 tablespoons each. Place the meat in the palm of your hand, top with a quail egg, then enclose the egg in the meat. Transfer to a plate and refrigerate for 30 minutes.