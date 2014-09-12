Broccolini, Mushroom and Sesame Salad

© Christina Holmes
Judy Joo’s tangy Asian dressing is a superb (and quick) way to dress up Broccolini and mushrooms. Slideshow: Broccoli Recipes
In a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the Broccolini until bright green and crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl; cool slightly. Add all of the remaining ingredients, except the salt and black pepper, and toss to coat. Season with salt and black pepper and serve.
