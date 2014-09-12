Broccolini, Mushroom and Sesame Salad
12 MIN
Serves : 4
Judy Joo
October 2014

Judy Joo’s tangy Asian dressing is a superb (and quick) way to dress up Broccolini and mushrooms. Slideshow: Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch Broccolini (12 ounces), trimmed
  • 2 cups sliced button mushrooms
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

In a saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the Broccolini until bright green and crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl; cool slightly. Add all of the remaining ingredients, except the salt and black pepper, and toss to coat. Season with salt and black pepper and serve.

