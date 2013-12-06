Broccoli Tempura
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
September 2014

Lightly frying fresh broccoli in panko flakes gives this vegetable a light, crispy texture, perfect for dipping in your favorite sauce. Slideshow: Tasty Broccoli Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds broccoli crowns, stems peeled and heads halved
  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups cold water
  • 2 cups panko flakes
  • Oil for frying
  • Tempura or soy sauce, for dipping

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and water until smooth. Set aside Place the panko in a bowl and set aside.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan heat 2 inches of oil to 350° over medium-high heat.

Step 3    

Dip the broccoli in the flour/water mixture. Shake off excess batter. Roll the coated broccoli in the panko until completely coated.

Step 4    

Fry the broccoli until golden brown and crisp, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels or a wire rack.

Step 5    

Serve warm with tempura or soy sauce for dipping.

