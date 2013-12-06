Broccoli Tempura

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Lightly frying fresh broccoli in panko flakes gives this vegetable a light, crispy texture, perfect for dipping in your favorite sauce. Slideshow: Tasty Broccoli Dishes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and water until smooth. Set aside Place the panko in a bowl and set aside.
Step 2
In a large saucepan heat 2 inches of oil to 350° over medium-high heat.
Step 3
Dip the broccoli in the flour/water mixture. Shake off excess batter. Roll the coated broccoli in the panko until completely coated.
Step 4
Fry the broccoli until golden brown and crisp, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels or a wire rack.
Step 5
Serve warm with tempura or soy sauce for dipping.
