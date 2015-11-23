Broccoli Stuffed Chicken Breasts
©Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
August 2014

Stuffing chicken breasts adds moisture and shortens the cooking time. Slideshow: More Chicken Breast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 10 ounces frozen chopped broccoli, thawed
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the garlic, and cook, stirring, until golden, about 2 minutes. Stir in the broccoli, 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook stirring with tongs, until any liquid has evaporated, about 3 minutes. Let the broccoli mixture cool to warm.

Step 2    

Place each chicken breast, smooth-side-up, on a work surface. Place the palm of one hand on top of one breast, then insert a pairing knife to make a length-wise pocket in each breast. Divide the broccoli filling between the breasts, stuffing them full. Reserve any leftover spinach to serve on the side. Rub the chicken with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, then season all over with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Step 4    

Place the chicken breasts on an oiled baking sheet and bake until cooked through, about 30 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before slicing and serving.

