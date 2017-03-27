Broccoli Stems with Lardo & Fresh Coriander Seeds

This part of the vegetable has a reputation for being fibrous and tough—but when cooked the right way, it becomes tender and toothsome. Reprinted from Scraps, Wilt & Weeds: Turning Wasted Food into Plenty by Mads Refslund and Tama Matsuoka Wong. Copyright 2017 by Grand Central Life & Style. Published by Hachette Book Group (hachettebookgroup.com) Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium high heat. Add the broccoli stems and sear for 8 minutes, until lightly browned, basting continuously by spooning the melted butter over the stems. Add the fresh coriander seeds, bouquets, and stems and continue to baste for another 3 minutes. Slice each stem crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick rounds.
Spread a generous amount of the roasted garlic on each broccoli coin, and drape with the lardo so that it melts slightly over the broccoli. Scatter with the driedcoriander seeds, coriander leaves, cracked pepper, and a squirt of lemon.
Notes
The coriander seeds are important in this dish. I also tried slicing up the broccoli stems first, which made them cook more quickly when I was short on time.
