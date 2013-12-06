Broccoli Rabe with Garlic and Red Pepper

Broccoli rabe gets a bad rap for its bitterness—such a shame! Blanching the leafy stalks whole in boiling salted water for a few minutes mellows the flavor, and sautéing them in extra-virgin olive oil with garlic and a good pinch of crushed red pepper makes them one of the most delicious of all Italian vegetables. More 30-Minute Sides
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the broccoli rabe and cook until just tender but still bright green, about 3 minutes. Drain and coarsely chop.
In a large, deep skillet, heat the oil. Add the garlic and red pepper and cook over low heat until the garlic is golden, about 3 minutes. Add the broccoli rabe and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until hot, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
