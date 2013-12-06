Broccoli Rabe with Garlic and Red Pepper
Broccoli rabe gets a bad rap for its bitterness—such a shame! Blanching the leafy stalks whole in boiling salted water for a few minutes mellows the flavor, and sautéing them in extra-virgin olive oil with garlic and a good pinch of crushed red pepper makes them one of the most delicious of all Italian vegetables.    More 30-Minute Sides  

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds broccoli rabe, thick stems discarded
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the broccoli rabe and cook until just tender but still bright green, about 3 minutes. Drain and coarsely chop.

Step 2    

In a large, deep skillet, heat the oil. Add the garlic and red pepper and cook over low heat until the garlic is golden, about 3 minutes. Add the broccoli rabe and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until hot, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The blanched broccoli rabe can be refrigerated overnight.

