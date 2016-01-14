Broccoli with Preserved Lemon Yogurt

To make broccoli special, chef Laurent Tourondel cuts it into steaks and roasts it in the oven, then serves it with a cool and tangy yogurt sauce. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 475°. Place a baking sheet on the center rack and allow to heat for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the broccoli lengthwise into 1/3-inch- thick slabs, reserving any florets that fall off; trim the florets to form mini steaks that lie flat.
In a large bowl, toss the broccoli, olive oil and crushed red pepper and season with salt and black pepper. Carefully arrange in a single layer, cut side down, on the hot baking sheet. Roast for about 20 minutes, turning halfway, until golden and tender.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the yogurt, mayonnaise, garlic, minced lemon rind and lemon juice and season with salt and black pepper.
Transfer the broccoli to plates and top with the cheese. Garnish with julienned lemon rind. Spoon the yogurt sauce on the side and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Carole Morrell
Review Body: Made this last night. GIve us more vegetable recipes with preserved lemon, please!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-03
Author Name: EdS57
Review Body: This recipe makes the broccoli come alive with good texture and great flavor. The sauce could be used on many other items, too. Easy to prepare in just a few minutes.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-19
Author Name: lisally
Review Body: This is my very favorite way to cook broccoli, even without the lemon yogurt. I've made it over and over again!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-09-28