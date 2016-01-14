Broccoli with Preserved Lemon Yogurt

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 475°. Place a baking sheet on the center rack and allow to heat for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the broccoli lengthwise into 1/3-inch- thick slabs, reserving any florets that fall off; trim the florets to form mini steaks that lie flat.

Step 2 In a large bowl, toss the broccoli, olive oil and crushed red pepper and season with salt and black pepper. Carefully arrange in a single layer, cut side down, on the hot baking sheet. Roast for about 20 minutes, turning halfway, until golden and tender.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the yogurt, mayonnaise, garlic, minced lemon rind and lemon juice and season with salt and black pepper.