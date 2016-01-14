Broccoli with Preserved Lemon Yogurt
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Laurent Tourondel
February 2016

To make broccoli special, chef Laurent Tourondel cuts it into steaks and roasts it in the oven, then serves it with a cool and tangy yogurt sauce.     Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds broccoli (2 small heads)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 6 tablespoons Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon minced preserved lemon rind, plus julienned rind for garnish
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 475°. Place a baking sheet on the center rack and allow to heat for  10 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the broccoli lengthwise into 1/3-inch- thick slabs, reserving any florets that fall off; trim the florets to form mini steaks that lie flat.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the broccoli, olive oil and crushed red pepper and season with salt and black pepper. Carefully arrange in a single layer, cut side down, on the hot baking sheet. Roast for about 20 minutes, turning halfway, until golden and tender.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the yogurt, mayonnaise, garlic, minced lemon rind and lemon juice and season with salt and black pepper.  

Step 4    

Transfer the broccoli to plates and top with the cheese. Garnish with julienned lemon rind. Spoon the yogurt sauce on the side and serve.

Make Ahead

The preserved lemon yogurt can be refrigerated overnight.

