Broccoli Pesto with Campanelle Pasta
© Evi Abeler
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
May 2014

Broccoli florets stand in for herbs in this hearty take on pesto pasta. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 cup pine nuts
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound broccoli
  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound campanelle or farfalle pasta

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut off and reserve the broccoli florets. Peel the broccoli stalks and cut into 1/2-inch circles.

Step 2    

In a food processor with the motor running, drop in the garlic and finely chop. Add the nuts, cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and pulse to finely chop. Add the broccoli florets and pulse to finely chop. With the motor running, add the oil, blending to combine.

Step 3    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. 5 minutes before the pasta is done, add the reserved broccoli stalks. Reserve 3/4 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta and broccoli stalks. Toss the pasta with the pesto and about half the reserved cooking water. Add more water for a looser consistency. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then serve.

