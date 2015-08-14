Broccoli-Orzo Salad with Orange and Arugula

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of moderately salted water to a boil. Cook the orzo, stirring occasionally, until al dente, about 5 minutes. Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of the cooking water. Transfer the orzo to a mixing bowl, toss with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and set aside.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add the broccoli, season with salt and pepper. Add 1 tablespoon of water to the pan, cover and cook over medium heat until the broccoli is bright green and tender, about 4 minutes. Transfer the broccoli to the bowl of orzo and set aside.

Step 3 Peel the oranges with a sharp knife, making sure to remove all of the bitter white pith. Working over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the wedge sections and add to the bowl of pasta; reserving the orange juice for the dressing.