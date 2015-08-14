Broccoli-Orzo Salad with Orange and Arugula

This bright broccoli and orzo pasta salad is tossed in a citrus vinaigrette made from the juices of supreming oranges into bite-sized wedges. Slideshow: More Pasta Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of moderately salted water to a boil. Cook the orzo, stirring occasionally, until al dente, about 5 minutes. Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons of the cooking water. Transfer the orzo to a mixing bowl, toss with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and set aside.
In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until shimmering. Add the broccoli, season with salt and pepper. Add 1 tablespoon of water to the pan, cover and cook over medium heat until the broccoli is bright green and tender, about 4 minutes. Transfer the broccoli to the bowl of orzo and set aside.
Peel the oranges with a sharp knife, making sure to remove all of the bitter white pith. Working over a bowl, cut in between the membranes to release the wedge sections and add to the bowl of pasta; reserving the orange juice for the dressing.
Add the lemon juice, mustard, honey, pasta water, chili flakes, salt and pepper to the bowl of orange juice. Whisk in the olive oil in a steady stream until incorporated and taste to adjust for seasonings. Pour the dressing over the pasta, add the arugula and freshly chopped basil, and toss well to combine. Transfer the salad to plates and serve.
Make Ahead
