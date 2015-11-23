Broccoli Mac ‘n’ Cheese
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Ian Knauer
September 2014

Tossing vegetables with mac and cheese is the easiest way to get your family’s broccoli haters to scarf down their veggies.   Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried rigatoni pasta
  • 1 1/2 pounds broccoli, stems peeled and cut into pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 2 1/2 cups grated cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup coarse bread crumbs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 475°F.

Step 2    

Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Add the broccoli to the pasta cooking water after the pasta has cooked 6 minutes. When the pasta is al dente and the broccoli is crisp tender drain the pasta and broccoli.

Step 3    

In a medium saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Whisk in the milk in a steady stream and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil the milk sauce until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cheddar, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Toss the sauce with the pasta and broccoli and place in a 13-by-9-inch square baking dish.

Step 4    

In a small heavy skillet, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter over low heat then toss the breadcrumbs in the butter. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the gratin.

Step 5    

Bake the gratin until the breadcrumbs are golden and the cheese sauce is bubbling around the edges of the dish, about 25 minutes. Let cool slightly, then serve.

