Broccoli Mac ‘n’ Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 475°F.

Step 2 Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Add the broccoli to the pasta cooking water after the pasta has cooked 6 minutes. When the pasta is al dente and the broccoli is crisp tender drain the pasta and broccoli.

Step 3 In a medium saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Whisk in the milk in a steady stream and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil the milk sauce until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cheddar, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Toss the sauce with the pasta and broccoli and place in a 13-by-9-inch square baking dish.

Step 4 In a small heavy skillet, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon butter over low heat then toss the breadcrumbs in the butter. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the gratin.